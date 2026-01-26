DC United acquire Alex Bono from New England Revolution

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

DC receive: Alex Bono

Alex Bono NE receive: Up to $125k GAM

In exchange for Bono, New England receive $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). They can get an additional $75k in 2027 GAM should Bono re-sign.

The 31-year-old returns to D.C. after previously playing for the club from 2023-24, following an eight-season stint with Toronto FC.

"Alex is a veteran goalkeeper entering his 11th MLS season and brings a tremendous amount of experience,” said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United's managing director of soccer operations.

“His presence adds real depth to our goalkeeper group and provides us another strong leader in the locker room.”

Bono has played 169 regular-season games across his MLS career. With Toronto, he helped lead the team to a historic treble (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Canadian Championship) in 2017.

Earlier in the offseason, D.C. also signed veteran USMNT goalkeeper Sean Johnson in free agency.

D.C. open their 2026 season on Feb. 21 against the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).