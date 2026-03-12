Rivals reunite as Vancouver battle Seattle in Concacaf Champions Cup

When it comes to MLS rivalries, few clubs are more well-acquainted than Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Seattle Sounders FC .

"It'll be a good challenge, and they're a good team. They have a good history of winning, but we'll be ready."

"I think we've played them a lot over the years, and things have kind of gone both ways, good and bad for us," said Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter . "I think now we want to be on the side of the good. And we showed last year that we can come out on top against [the Cascadia] teams.

Now among the Western Conference elite, Vancouver are determined to leave their mark in Thursday's Round-of-16 opener at BC Place against the only MLS club ever to be crowned CCC champions (10 pm ET | FS2, TUDN, OneSoccer).

Yet, for all the battling the two rivals have done over the years, they've only met twice in Concacaf Champions Cup – a pair of group-stage contests in 2015.

After all, the Cascadian rivalry dates back to the 1970s in the old North American Soccer League (NASL).

"I think now going to BC Place and playing in front of the home crowd," said defender Tate Johnson , "we want to start strong and come out with a good result ... We're excited for the game tomorrow, and we'll be ready."

But the reigning Western Conference champions, who've begun the 2026 MLS season with a perfect 3W-0L-0D start, will feel confident heading into the continental clash. And with a rowdy home crowd behind them, they'll be ready to cement their status as an MLS powerhouse.

"So, it's a little bit different than playing in the league, where you have 34 games. Now we have two and we have to do the best within the two, so it's an opportunity for us to go out at home and hopefully get a good result and bring it over to the next game and hopefully be able to move on."

"I think it's important that we play with a good balance. But having said that, we'd also like to get the advantage of playing at home," said Vancouver's manager.

Head coach Jesper Sørensen is well aware of how to grind out results in this competition.

Last season, the 'Caps reached the tournament final, scoring eye-catching wins over LIGA MX sides Monterrey and Pumas as well as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF , before falling to Cruz Azul in the title tilt.

Although they've only played Seattle twice in CCC, Vancouver are no strangers to the competition. They've become CCC regulars, thanks to four straight Canadian Championship titles, and have enjoyed recent success.

Seattle's pedigree

While Vancouver have grown into one of the most captivating MLS stories in recent seasons, Seattle should not be overlooked.

The Rave Green have been one of the most consistent sides in the league for well over a decade, reaching the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 16 of 17 seasons since their 2009 expansion launch and hoisting nine trophies in that span.

"We don't go in there with the mindset thinking we can't score. You have to score; you can't go into these games going in with a defensive mindset," said assistant coach Freddy Juarez.

"We want to be a team that's proactive, that wants to have the ball, that can force the opponent to defend as well ... It's collective, it's the whole game, not just one phase or another."

Even with the Sounders suffering several early-season injuries, the Leagues Cup 2025 champions have steadied the ship, relying heavily on a strong backline that has kept two clean sheets in three league matches.

That defensive resilience will likely be tested again on Thursday and could be key if Seattle escape with the advantage heading into next week's second leg.

"I think the biggest thing for me, in this sport, there are momentum switches all the time," remarked defender Alex Roldan. "I think the thing that they do really well is when they gain momentum, they really get after it, they put teams under pressure.