Dayne St. Clair: World Cup profile | Canada & Inter Miami goalkeeper

Meet Dayne St. Clair.
The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has proven his ability at club level and now aims to help lead Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
St. Clair will compete for the starting job with fellow MLS goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City).
- Age: 29
- Hometown: Pickering, Ontario
MLS background
Before joining Inter Miami CF ahead of the 2026 season, St. Clair spent his entire MLS career with Minnesota United FC (2019-25) while becoming the club's all-time leader in wins and shutouts.
Last season was the best of St. Clair's career, notching a league-leading 77.93 save percentage and 10 clean sheets in 30 appearances (all starts) en route to claiming MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors.
St. Clair capitalized on his success by signing with defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami, putting himself in the spotlight ahead of the World Cup.
Awards & stats
- 39 clean sheets in 149 MLS appearances
- 2x MLS All-Star (2022, '25)
- 2025 MLS Best XI
- 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
International experience
- Caps: 19
- Clean sheets: 9
A backup at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, St. Clair has worked into full contention for Canada's No. 1 goalkeeping position.
He was their primary starter at the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
St. Clair will now aim to play his first World Cup match on home soil, no less.
World Cup schedule
Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.
- June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.
How Canada qualified
Canada earned automatic qualification as one of three tournament co-hosts, alongside Mexico and the United States.