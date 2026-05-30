Dayne St. Clair: World Cup profile | Canada & Inter Miami goalkeeper

St. Clair will compete for the starting job with fellow MLS goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau ( Orlando City ).

The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has proven his ability at club level and now aims to help lead Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

St. Clair capitalized on his success by signing with defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami, putting himself in the spotlight ahead of the World Cup.

Last season was the best of St. Clair's career, notching a league-leading 77.93 save percentage and 10 clean sheets in 30 appearances (all starts) en route to claiming MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

Before joining Inter Miami CF ahead of the 2026 season, St. Clair spent his entire MLS career with Minnesota United FC (2019-25) while becoming the club's all-time leader in wins and shutouts.

St. Clair will now aim to play his first World Cup match on home soil, no less.

He was their primary starter at the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup .

A backup at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, St. Clair has worked into full contention for Canada's No. 1 goalkeeping position.

Ready for the world stage 🌎 Eight MLS players are World Cup bound with @CANMNT_Official . 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/onREaVud4x

World Cup schedule

Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.

June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.

How Canada qualified