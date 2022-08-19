Extratime

Davies: San Jose Earthquakes must "invest in the squad" to support Luchi Gonzalez

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Luchi intro presser

The San Jose Earthquakes’ future has direction after the Western Conference club hired Luchi Gonzalez on Wednesday as their next head coach. The US men’s national team assistant will take over for the 2023 MLS campaign following his duties surrounding the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

That’s a strong first step, Charlie Davies argued on Extratime. But now more is needed, the longtime American striker added, and it starts with ownership supporting Gonzalez in the transfer market.

“If you're going to invest in the squad, then let me go out and start getting some big-time players because they have the potential to be incredible,” Davies said. “Who wouldn't want to live in northern California? A gorgeous stadium, a beautiful backyard.

“I think for San Jose, you've got to have direction. That's all that they need. They need direction and to start to spend money in the right way. You don't have to spend $20, $30 million but go out and get some real players with real potential that you can build around.”

For his part, in introductory interviews, Gonzalez said there have been assurances from ownership. Now it’s about wishes turning into reality for Gonzalez, who made back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances while leading FC Dallas from 2019 through his September 2021 dismissal.

As Extratime’s Andrew Wiebe argued, it means San Jose “spend money and spend it wisely” as the club transitions out of three-plus years of having Matias Almeyda at the helm (2019 to April 2022). Interim head coach Alex Covelo has steadied the ship since the Argentine’s tactics and signings heavily influenced the Quakes’ direction in recent years.

“I don't think Luchi would have gone into the opportunity with the same status quo that he had in Dallas,” Wiebe said. “He would walk in there and say, 'Are you going to support me?' To be fair, they did support Matias Almeyda as well. They gave Matias Almeyda a lot of the things he wanted. Their spend wasn't at the bottom of the league, the Quakes. So it’s if they keep it going and they're a little bit more targeted, more strategic.”

Davis Gass contended there are pieces for San Jose to build around, ranging from striker Jeremy Ebobisse and goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski to wide attackers Cade Cowell and Cristian Espinoza. But there are roster-centric questions beyond that, Gass argued, leading to a big winter ahead for Gonzalez and general manager Chris Leitch.

Undoubtedly, part of that direction will be leaning on San Jose’s growing academy pipeline that’s spearheaded by Cowell, US youth international midfielder Cruz Medina and more. Gonzalez, previously the FC Dallas academy director, is an ideal fit there as he’s helped develop some of the top American players abroad and in MLS.

“I think it's a flag in the ground saying, 'We want to be a Dallas and a Philly and a New York Red Bulls,’” Gass argued. “They've gone out and gotten one of the best academy directors in the history of MLS, or one of the best youth coaches in the history of this country. And then a coach who's coached at a first-team level, made the playoffs twice and still helped sell Tanner Tessmann to Serie A and Bryan Reynolds to Roma and developed Weston McKennie and Jesus Ferreira.”

Shaping the hire, San Jose have made two playoff appearances from 2013-21. They’re 13th in the Western Conference table this year, trending toward another postseason-less season.

For more from Extratime analysis, check out their full episode here.

Extratime San Jose Earthquakes

Related Stories

Aaron Long: "I'm ready for whatever" in Europe or free agency
Insigne, Bernardeschi make Toronto FC "a little bit terrifying" for Eastern Conference
LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo: "My vision is to go to Europe"
More News
More News
Davies: San Jose Earthquakes must "invest in the squad" to support Luchi Gonzalez
Extratime

Davies: San Jose Earthquakes must "invest in the squad" to support Luchi Gonzalez
Aaron Long: "I'm ready for whatever" in Europe or free agency
Extratime

Aaron Long: "I'm ready for whatever" in Europe or free agency
Gonzalo Higuain: How Alejandro Pozuelo's arrival changed Inter Miami

Gonzalo Higuain: How Alejandro Pozuelo's arrival changed Inter Miami
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Is a first-time champion in the cards?
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Is a first-time champion in the cards?
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 23
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 23
Explaining how Matias Pellegrini joined NYCFC from Inter Miami
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Explaining how Matias Pellegrini joined NYCFC from Inter Miami
More News
Video
Video
Why Luchi Gonzalez is the right fit for San Jose Earthquakes
18:01

Why Luchi Gonzalez is the right fit for San Jose Earthquakes
2022 So Far with Aaron Long
1:42

2022 So Far with Aaron Long
Drake Callender and Bob Bradley Preview Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC
1:26

Drake Callender and Bob Bradley Preview Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC
John Tolkin and Pat Noonan Preview New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati
1:10

John Tolkin and Pat Noonan Preview New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023