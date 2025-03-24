David Martínez's screamer wins it for LAFC | Energy Moment of the Matchday

David Martínez 's stardom is rocketing with LAFC . Quite literally, in fact.

The 19-year-old scored an absolute screamer for the Black & Gold, paving the way to a 2-0 victory at Sporting Kansas City and earning the rising Venezuelan international Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 5.

Without club talisman Denis Bouanga, away on national team duty, Martínez sparked LAFC's offense at Children's Mercy Park with his 18th-minute thunderbolt.

Veteran center back Aaron Long added an insurance goal in the second half to secure the result that moved the Black & Gold to third place in the Western Conference.

But the star of the show was Martínez, who already made waves in Matchday 3 with a brilliant individual goal against Seattle Sounders FC.