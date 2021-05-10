Daryl Dike wins English Championship Fans' Player of the Month

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Has Daryl Dike’s stock risen even more? 

The 20-year-old old Orlando City SC forward, who has been tearing it up in his loan stint with English Championship side Barnsley, has been named the Fans’ Player of the Month for April in the Championship.

Dike, who’s loan was recently extended with Barnsley securing a spot in the Championship Playoffs as they make a push to Premier League promotion, has nine goals in 19 appearances for the Tykes. That includes four in April to help Barnsley move up to fifth in the league table and join Brentford, Swansea City and Bournemouth in the Playoffs.

Barnsley face Swansea City in the two-legged semifinals, beginning May 17 with the second leg on May 22. 

The Playoff Final is May 29 at Wembley Stadium with the winner earning promotion alongside Norwich City and Watford.

Orlando City SC Daryl Dike

Advertising

Related Stories

Orlando's Nani continues golazo streak but frustration reigns at NYCFC equalizer
Recap: Orlando City 1, NYCFC 1
Orlando forward Nani wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 3

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
US provisional roster for Concacaf Nations League announced
Concacaf Nations League

US provisional roster for Concacaf Nations League announced
Chris Wondolowski wins Week 4 Player of the Week after leading Quakes over RSL
Player of the Week

Chris Wondolowski wins Week 4 Player of the Week after leading Quakes over RSL
NYCFC to feature local Bronx chocolate company as sleeve sponsor

NYCFC to feature local Bronx chocolate company as sleeve sponsor
Columbus SC announce updated brand marks

Columbus SC announce updated brand marks
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, Nashville earn reward for Week 4 wins

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, Nashville earn reward for Week 4 wins
Sources: Philadelphia Union sign Hungary international Daniel Gazdag
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Philadelphia Union sign Hungary international Daniel Gazdag
More News
Video
Video
MLS Review Show - Week 4
25:57

MLS Review Show - Week 4
Bicycle kicks, free kicks, and long range strikes: Vote on your favorite Goal of the Week! Presented by AT&T
1:15

Bicycle kicks, free kicks, and long range strikes: Vote on your favorite Goal of the Week! Presented by AT&T
Wild PK Sequence in Portland vs. Seattle! Encroachment, VAR and two failed attempts
7:48
Instant Replay

Wild PK Sequence in Portland vs. Seattle! Encroachment, VAR and two failed attempts
Watch every goal from Week 4 of MLS 
22:50

Watch every goal from Week 4 of MLS 
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.