Daryl Dike wins English Championship Fans' Player of the Month

Has Daryl Dike’s stock risen even more?
The 20-year-old old Orlando City SC forward, who has been tearing it up in his loan stint with English Championship side Barnsley, has been named the Fans’ Player of the Month for April in the Championship.
Dike, who’s loan was recently extended with Barnsley securing a spot in the Championship Playoffs as they make a push to Premier League promotion, has nine goals in 19 appearances for the Tykes. That includes four in April to help Barnsley move up to fifth in the league table and join Brentford, Swansea City and Bournemouth in the Playoffs.
Barnsley face Swansea City in the two-legged semifinals, beginning May 17 with the second leg on May 22.
The Playoff Final is May 29 at Wembley Stadium with the winner earning promotion alongside Norwich City and Watford.