Daryl Dike's return date to Orlando from Barnsley to be decided in coming days

Orlando City SC striker Daryl Dike’s loan to Barnsley FC has been a resounding success, but now the two clubs must negotiate when the 20-year-old returns to MLS.

As reported by Julia Poe in The Orlando Sentinel, the Lions have the right to recall Dike on May 3. The loan agreement also comes to an end May 31, creating a sticking point that club executives must come to terms over.

Finances would need to be sorted for an extension, Poe noted, as Barnsley look to secure Dike for their promotion push in the EFL Championship playoffs. They’re currently in sixth place and are chasing a Premier League leap, with final league games on May 1 (vs. Preston North End) and May 8 (vs. Norwich) before playoffs begin.

When the free loan was first reached, it didn't seem like Barnsley would be in this position from their 2020-21 season.