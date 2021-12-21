Darwin Quintero returns to Houston Dynamo FC for 2022 season

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Houston Dynamo FC have re-signed forward Darwin Quintero through the 2022 season with an option for 2023, the club announced Tuesday.
Quintero was signed via Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) after being a Designated Player for Houston in 2020 and 2021. While his role was diminished last year, he still has 10 goals and 12 assists across 42 regular-season games (29 starts) with the Dynamo.
“Darwin is a game-changer, he brings an offensive quality that can win games,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “Darwin expressed his desire to remain in Houston and that is a tribute to the city, the fans and the strong support staff at the club. We are excited to see his continued contributions.”
The 34-year-old Colombian is entering his fifth MLS season, having first joined the league in 2018 with Minnesota United FC. Before then, he competed in Liga MX with Santos Laguna and Club America.
Houston are tackling a new era, with Onstad taking over as GM and the club seeking their next head coach after Tab Ramos.