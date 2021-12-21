Darwin Quintero returns to Houston Dynamo FC for 2022 season

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Houston Dynamo FC have re-signed forward Darwin Quintero through the 2022 season with an option for 2023, the club announced Tuesday.

Quintero was signed via Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) after being a Designated Player for Houston in 2020 and 2021. While his role was diminished last year, he still has 10 goals and 12 assists across 42 regular-season games (29 starts) with the Dynamo.