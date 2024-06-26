Daniel Edelman rises at New York Red Bulls | The Pathway

Daniel Edelman had a vision in mind, but it wasn’t always clear how he would fulfill it.

“That was really special for me and it was so cool because I remember watching Thierry Henry, Bradley Wright-Phillips and even guys like Aaron Long ,” reminisced Edelman. “It was the most fun environment – I remember sitting up in the top deck munching on a hot dog.”

From a young age, the New Jersey native knew it would be soccer as he fell in love with going to Red Bull Arena with his family.

Sports were always going to be the outcome. His parents met at Loyola University Maryland, where his dad played collegiate soccer and his mother is the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I women’s basketball in the state.

"Ever since I was a kid watching the Red Bulls play, I knew it was more than just a soccer team." 🗣️ @DanEdelman24 pic.twitter.com/reTWfhGg9Y

The midfielder took advantage of his chances, finishing the 2022 season strong and flourishing the following year where he started 22 of 23 appearances. Outsiders took notice of Edelman as a young star in 2023, as he was named to the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

“It definitely gave me perspective and confidence in myself to just keep going and push through – showing my mental fortitude. This is how the professional world is.”

“I was expecting to play right away, and that's not the reality of it. I needed to be patient and keep having to prove myself,” Edelman said. “It took me like eight months for me to really get my opportunity and chance with the first team

Edelman’s grind led to him signing a homegrown contract at the end of 2021, but he realized that a major part of the development was to let things play out regardless of the time it takes.

As a result, 2020 and 2021 were about growth with Red Bulls II and trying to learn the new environment. Edelman became a regular and displayed his talent despite a lack of positive team results.

Initially planning on playing college soccer for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, the Red Bulls’ offer to join the youth academy was too enticing considering the system they’ve built locally along with the connection to Europe.

After many years of winning championships at MLS NEXT side Players Development Academy, he was ready for his next challenge.

All these years later and now there are kids in those seats who watch Edelman every week. But his path to becoming a key member of the New York Red Bulls required patience.

Great moment from the #RBNY presser, Schwarz’s high praise for Daniel Edelman’s performance lately, has been huge in New York’s midfield: “All of us know his quality especially against the ball and he can run, he’s physically in a top spot.” (Credit to @Efried97 for the question) pic.twitter.com/Q9us4ViRrE

The Red Bulls system

Jumping into a club with a demanding style of play isn’t easy, especially when you’re a defensive midfielder. The game plan relies heavily on that position to spark movement offensively, and Edelman was aware of that.

The integration took a lot of intricate studying early on, and it still requires attention to detail.

“It's a really aggressive, fast-paced, intense philosophy,” explained Edelman. “There's a lot that goes into it. We have principles in our film room that show the key components. Always helpful reminders while doing sessions with the coaches.

“Just a killer mentality, you've just got to be tenacious. It’s about who wants it more, putting in the first tackle and letting all my guys know that Edelman is in it today.”

The other crucial part of the system is having that exposure. Edelman used to watch Wright-Phillips play; now he gets to pick his brain as the legendary MLS striker currently works with Red Bulls II.

Edelman leans on advice from BWP from something as simple as training tips to instilling confidence and telling the young midfielder not to be afraid to speak up.

Former RBNY players like Connor Lade (now in the front office) and Ibrahim Sekagya (Red Bulls II head coach) are also two he credits for inspiration.

A special visit

One of Edelman’s biggest role models has been former RBNY and current US men’s national team captain Tyler Adams. He carved out the pathway and proved it could be successful, reaching the German Bundesliga and English Premier League.

Because they play the same position, Edelman has always looked to Adams as a perfect example. At the end of the 2023 season, he finally met him for the first time as Adams was around the facilities.

“We talked about how he's adapted over time, the transition to Leipzig, little principles and aspects of how he is with the national team,” Edelman said. “I was really grateful that I got that opportunity to talk to him.

“He's just elevated himself so much. Being captain of the national team at such a young age, I mean, that's pretty remarkable. I want to keep modeling my game after him and he's someone I definitely look up to.”