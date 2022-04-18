D.C. United and Audi continue commitment to sustainability with sustainability night

D.C. United and Audi have teamed-up to deliver a sustainability-themed match to be played at Audi Field on Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST when the Black-and-Red face-off against Austin FC. In addition to the focus on building a more electrified and sustainable future through the visibility of a thematic match day, this team up will together host several supporting initiatives to promote a sustainable lifestyle and future.
A comprehensive list of the sustainable efforts led by D.C. United and Audi tied to this theme match includes:
- Pre-Match E-Recycling Drive on Audi Drive: Powered by ForestPlanet, fans can bring small, unwanted electronic items (phones, laptops, tablets, etc.) to the match for proper recycling on Audi Drive. Every recycled item contributes to the planting of ten new trees in a reforestation project, funded in full by Audi. Items for recycling can be dropped off free of charge before entry. Additional details can be found here.
- One Tree Planted for Every Fan in Attendance: For every fan in attendance on April 16, a tree will be planted either as part of the Irente reforestation project in Tanzania or as part of the High Atlas Foundation in Morocco by ForestPlanet, funded by Audi.
- Fan Giveaway, Kraft Kit Boxes: Upon exit post the match, 5,000 plantable kraft kit boxes will be distributed to fans at the Audi Field gates. These kits, which are made from 100% recyclable materials, will contain seeds to plant either marigold flowers or wildflowers for the spring season.
“Audi is proud to partner with like-minded organization, D.C. United, to host the sustainability-themed night at Audi Field for a second year,” said Adam Perez, Audi of America experiential marketing specialist. “At Audi, we’re committed to a more sustainable future and these experiences offer soccer fans and the greater Washington, D.C. community an opportunity to join us in our commitment.”