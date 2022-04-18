D.C. United and Audi continue commitment to sustainability with sustainability night

D.C. United and Audi have teamed-up to deliver a sustainability-themed match to be played at Audi Field on Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST when the Black-and-Red face-off against Austin FC. In addition to the focus on building a more electrified and sustainable future through the visibility of a thematic match day, this team up will together host several supporting initiatives to promote a sustainable lifestyle and future.