Cucho Hernández: Columbus Crew star strikes fear into the opponent

At a young age, it was ingrained in me that legends are made in a derby match.

Heading into Saturday’s rivalry match, I can guarantee a striker as tenacious as Cucho Hernández has those same thoughts. It’s the year’s first Hell is Real derby and his Columbus Crew are the defending MLS Cup champions, hosting defending Supporters’ Shield winners FC Cincinnati (7:45 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ; FS1, FOX Deportes).

You’re craving all three points, of course. But I always had the mindset of not letting the defender beat me in a header, a tackle, or a race to the ball. The other striker certainly couldn’t outscore me. Win all those little moments and the result follows, leaving your fans with bragging rights.

The last time these teams met? It was the 2023 Eastern Conference Final and Cucho assisted Christian Ramirez’s extra-time winner, sealing the 3-2 win to turn Ohio Black & Gold. We all know what happened next, as Columbus raised MLS Cup at Lower.com Field and Cucho was named the game’s MVP.

This match comes at an interesting time – Columbus are three weeks out from playing Pachuca for the Concacaf Champions Cup title. Cucho needs to tune that out, though. Forget what’s coming down in Mexico, forget what’s coming even next week. Only this matters right now.

That approach won’t be a problem for Cucho, who has two goals and three assists in five matches against Cincy. He takes these games personally and will think that if he doesn't have a big moment, if he doesn't play well, Columbus will lose. Big players like him know they must turn up in derby games – they embrace that pressure and use it as fuel.

So, what makes Cucho so special?

His head coach, Wilfried Nancy, rightfully calls him the “best modern forward” in MLS. Sure, he wears the No. 9. But he’s so much more than that.

Nowadays, formations and tactics change often and are fluid. That means a modern-day striker should be comfortable with their back to goal and getting in the box. But they need to be comfortable coming into the pockets and playing in between lines, getting assists, being dynamic and driving past players.

Look at Cucho: He doesn't just rely on service to score. He’s got good feet, he's strong, he can use his head, he can find assists, he shoots with both feet. Everything the game needs in the final third to create advantages, he has it. He's so much more valuable than what the striker position can be.