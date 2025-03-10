Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

There's all to play for Tuesday night when Seattle Sounders FC visit Mexican side Cruz Azul for Leg 2 of their Round of 16 series in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Seven MLS clubs reached this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

The aggregate winner will face Chivas Guadalajara or Club América in the quarterfinals in early April. If needed, the away-goals tiebreaker is in effect.

Watch for former MLS attackers Giorgos Giakoumakis (ex- Atlanta United ) and Mateusz Bogusz (ex- LAFC ). Within the last year, both completed transfers for reportedly around $10 million.

Can the perennial LIGA MX contenders find a moment of brilliance in the return fixture? Or will the Sounders again stifle head coach Vicente Sánchez's side?

As Leg 2 hosts, Cruz Azul will like their chances of advancing. However, La Máquina aren't exactly firing on all cylinders after drawing three straight games across all competitions.

Seattle or Cruz Azul? 🔎 Only one will move on to the Quarterfinals ⏩️ @KavakMexico pic.twitter.com/nRme5Payjz

Round One: 6-2 aggregate vs. Antigua (Guatemala)

Seattle got a confidence boost on Saturday with a 5-2 league victory over LAFC. Albert Rusnák was stellar with 1g/2a, while Jordan Morris became the Sounders' all-time leading scorer with 87 tallies across all competitions.

It wasn't all smooth sailing, though. Club-record signing Pedro de la Vega exited in the first half with quad tightness; he was limited to just over 1,000 minutes across all competitions during his 2024 debut season.