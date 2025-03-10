Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

There's all to play for Tuesday night when Seattle Sounders FC visit Mexican side Cruz Azul for Leg 2 of their Round of 16 series in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
How to watch and stream
- Spanish: TUDN, ViX
When
- Tuesday, March 11 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Olímpico Universitario | Mexico City, Mexico
The aggregate winner will face Chivas Guadalajara or Club América in the quarterfinals in early April. If needed, the away-goals tiebreaker is in effect.
Seven MLS clubs reached this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
- Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Real Hope (Haiti)
As Leg 2 hosts, Cruz Azul will like their chances of advancing. However, La Máquina aren't exactly firing on all cylinders after drawing three straight games across all competitions.
Can the perennial LIGA MX contenders find a moment of brilliance in the return fixture? Or will the Sounders again stifle head coach Vicente Sánchez's side?
Watch for former MLS attackers Giorgos Giakoumakis (ex-Atlanta United) and Mateusz Bogusz (ex-LAFC). Within the last year, both completed transfers for reportedly around $10 million.
- Round One: 6-2 aggregate vs. Antigua (Guatemala)
Seattle got a confidence boost on Saturday with a 5-2 league victory over LAFC. Albert Rusnák was stellar with 1g/2a, while Jordan Morris became the Sounders' all-time leading scorer with 87 tallies across all competitions.
It wasn't all smooth sailing, though. Club-record signing Pedro de la Vega exited in the first half with quad tightness; he was limited to just over 1,000 minutes across all competitions during his 2024 debut season.
Heading to Mexico City, Seattle know a scoring draw could see them through to the quarterfinals. The 2022 CCC champions have plenty of experience throughout their squad to help get the job done.