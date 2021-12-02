Could Portland Timbers star Sebastian Blanco return for Western Conference Final?

The Portland Timbers have grown accustomed to playing shorthanded in a 2021 season that has seen them overcome prolonged absences from multiple key contributors.
Ahead of their Western Conference Final matchup with Real Salt Lake at Providence Park on Saturday (6:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes), Portland will have to do it again, with one key attacker already out and another's status up in the air. Dairon Asprilla is suspended for the match after receiving a red card in the West Semifinals against Colorado, while star midfielder Sebastian Blanco is questionable with a hamstring injury he sustained in that match.
Should Blanco be unable to go, that would be a combined 17 goals and 10 assists relegated to the sidelines. Timbers head coach Gio Savarese told reporters on his Thursday video call that there's an outside chance Blanco could feature on Saturday. But if not, he's trying to frame the situation as an opportunity for other players to step up and deliver.
"Not having Asprilla and still having to battle to see if Seba can make it, it is not the ideal situation," Savarese said. "We wish we had both of them available. But if there's been one thing in this group, it's we're going to push together and we can achieve everything we desire always by the power of the group. And that is the mentality. This will open the opportunity for some players to be able to show themselves and the work they have been doing week-to-week and put in a great performance for the collective, for the group, for the team, which is the most important thing.
"As much as we can complain and think because it's the reality, two important players aren't available, we'll see what happens with Seba, but we cannot stay there and think that way. We believe in ourselves, we believe in the group, we believe we are strong, and we believe whoever's going to play a part in it is going to get the job done."
The stakes couldn't be much higher for the Timbers.
A win on Saturday and Portland would host MLS Cup for the first time in club history, with their previous two appearances (a victory in 2015 and a defeat in 2018), coming on the road. With his team on the cusp of such a big opportunity, Savarese said his players' ability to fight through this season's adversity has them prepared for the moment, regardless of who suits up.
"There's no question that we're excited to play in front of our fans in our stadium in Portland," Savarese said. "Credit to the players, we're here because of the effort they have put in all season in which we've gone through a lot of different things. I believe when you go through a lot, you learn a lot. RSL is the same, they were basically almost out of the playoffs, they made it barely at the end and they have understood that importance.
"And that's where we are as well in the fact that we have had a difficult season in the initial part from the middle to the end. We found a better way, a strong way, we became a stronger team. So, being the fact that it was a season that was difficult I think that prepared us to arrive to this stage in a better way to confront this game."
To get there, Portland will have to top an RSL foe that is riding as much momentum as anybody after scoring two huge road upsets over the Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City.
While the national narrative has pegged RSL as the postseason's underdog upstart, Savarese said he doesn't view it that way.
"RSL is not only a team of the playoffs," he said. "They've been a difficult team to play against through the entire season. Now even more so, they come in with confidence, they're flying high, they've been able to play well in these last two matches. So it's going to be a very difficult game.
"We expect a strong team with a lot of confidence coming here so that's why we're preparing very well to play a good team. That's been the focus here. We understand the importance of the match and it starts by understanding that the team we're playing against is a strong team. We're not fooled into thinking this is a Cinderella story. This is not a Cinderella story. This is a good team that is good team that is coming here with good players to put a good match, and we are ready to step on the field and play a good game, and that's been the mentality from the players."