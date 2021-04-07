Concacaf to begin using VAR in Champions League, Nations League, Gold Cup

Concacaf will begin using VAR during multiple men's competitions in 2021, including the Champions League and this summer's Nations League and Gold Cup.

Concacaf will introduce VAR during the Nations League finals on June 3 and June 6, followed by bringing it to the Gold Cup for the first time in July. VAR will be part of the Champions League from the semifinal stage, which begins August 10. VAR will also be used during the Concacaf Champions League final on October 28.

Concacaf said in a statement that the process of integrating VAR into its tournaments was "slightly delayed" because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but entered the final stages of preparation last week. The confederation completed training for 22 referees last week in Costa Rica, ending a two year process to bring VAR to Concacaf.