Concacaf Nations League Finals going to Denver in June 2021

The semifinals, third-place match and final will all be played at the home of the NFL’s Denver Broncos. The games are set for the first June FIFA match window, with the semifinals June 3 and finals June 6.

“The Concacaf Nations League includes all 41 of our member associations, making it a true celebration of our football, our region and our unity as one Concacaf,” Concacaf president and FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani said in a release. “The 2019 group stage was a huge success in delivering more competitive football for all men’s national teams across Concacaf. Now we can look forward to a great final four in the outstanding facility that is Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, and to crowning a first ever Concacaf Nations League champion.”