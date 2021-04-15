Concacaf Nations League Finals going to Denver in June 2021

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The upcoming Concacaf Nations League finals from June 3-6 will be held at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, it was announced Thursday.

The semifinals, third-place match and final will all be played at the home of the NFL’s Denver Broncos. The games are set for the first June FIFA match window, with the semifinals June 3 and finals June 6.

“The Concacaf Nations League includes all 41 of our member associations, making it a true celebration of our football, our region and our unity as one Concacaf,” Concacaf president and FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani said in a release. “The 2019 group stage was a huge success in delivering more competitive football for all men’s national teams across Concacaf. Now we can look forward to a great final four in the outstanding facility that is Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, and to crowning a first ever Concacaf Nations League champion.”

Game schedule

(Kick off times to be confirmed at a later date)

June 3, 2021 – Semifinals

  • SF1: Honduras vs United States
  • SF2: Mexico vs Costa Rica

June 6, 2021 – Third place match, Final

  • 3rd: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2
  • Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

How they got here

The Concacaf Nations League group stage play concluded in November 2019, with the following four nations winning their respective groups: United States (Group A winner), Mexico (Group B winner), Honduras (Group C winner) and Costa Rica (Group D winner).

The four League A Group winners are ranked to determine the semifinal matchups, with the teams ranked as follows:

  1. Mexico (12 pts, +10)
  2. Honduras (10 pts, +7)
  3. USA (9 pts, +12)
  4. Costa Rica (6 pts, +1)
Concacaf Nations League US Men's National Team

