Concacaf Men's U20 Championship to act as Olympic qualifying

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship will now serve as qualifiers for the region’s men’s representatives at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Concacaf announced Thursday.

Previously, qualification was determined through a separate Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualification tournament that occurred in March prior to the Summer Olympic Games. The decision to release players for Olympic qualifying was previously left to the clubs, though often resulted in MLS teams losing a number of players as the league season kicked off.

Ahead of this year's Tokyo Olympics, 35 players were called up to Concacaf Olympic Qualifying.

"To provide member associations with a better opportunity to select their best young players, the Concacaf Council has approved a new streamlined approach which will link FIFA U-20 World Cup qualification and Olympic qualification to the Confederation’s regional men’s U-20 Championships, which will take place in the summer starting in 2022," Concacaf said in their release.

The 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship will qualify its semifinalists (four teams) to the FIFA Men’s U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023 and its finalists (two teams) to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Following the conclusion of the Qualifiers, 20 teams are slated to participate at the Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship in summer 2022. This will include the top four teams from the Qualifiers and the region’s top 16 ranked teams based on the Concacaf Men’s Under-20 rankings who will receive a bye to the Championship.

This year's Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Qualifiers will all be played in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic from November 5-14, 2021.

The United States have won the previous two editions of the Championship.

FIFA U-20 World Cup Olympic Football Tournament

Advertising

Related Stories

FIFA cancels 2021 U-20, U-17 World Cups due to COVID-19 pandemic
United States and Canada learn World Cup qualifying path at 2020 Concacaf U-20 Championship
American MLS referee Ismail Elfath to officiate FIFA U-20 World Cup Final

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Concacaf Men's U20 Championship to act as Olympic qualifying

Concacaf Men's U20 Championship to act as Olympic qualifying
DC United's Ola Kamara wins MLS Player of the Week after hat trick vs. Chicago

DC United's Ola Kamara wins MLS Player of the Week after hat trick vs. Chicago
National Soccer Hall of Fame expands maximum class size ahead of 2022 vote

National Soccer Hall of Fame expands maximum class size ahead of 2022 vote
Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?

Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?
NYCFC sign 14-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to homegrown deal
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign 14-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to homegrown deal
MLS 2021 awards: One candidate for every MLS team
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

MLS 2021 awards: One candidate for every MLS team
More News
Video
Video
Mid-Week Madness! Check out these amazing goals from Week 25!
1:46

Mid-Week Madness! Check out these amazing goals from Week 25!
Breaking down the top moments from a wild Week 25!
4:07
The Wrap

Breaking down the top moments from a wild Week 25!
Chofis scores incredible hat trick for San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake
0:59

Chofis scores incredible hat trick for San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake
Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. RSL | September 15, 2021
15:16

Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. RSL | September 15, 2021
More Video