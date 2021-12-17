Concacaf confirms schedule for January/February World Cup Qualifying window

Concacaf and FIFA have confirmed the schedule for Matchdays 9, 10 and 11 in the region's final round of World Cup Qualifying to be played in the next international window in late January and early February.

This will be the second-to-last window in the 14-match, eight-team Concacaf final round. The top three finishers in the "Octagonal" table will earn automatic berths to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with the fourth-place finisher entering a one-game playoff against the winner of the Oceania Football Confederation.