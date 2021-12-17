Concacaf confirms schedule for January/February World Cup Qualifying window

Concacaf and FIFA have confirmed the schedule for Matchdays 9, 10 and 11 in the region's final round of World Cup Qualifying to be played in the next international window in late January and early February.
This will be the second-to-last window in the 14-match, eight-team Concacaf final round. The top three finishers in the "Octagonal" table will earn automatic berths to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with the fourth-place finisher entering a one-game playoff against the winner of the Oceania Football Confederation.
Here's the full schedule for the January/February window:
Thursday, January 27
- 7 pm ET | Jamaica vs Mexico – National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica
- 7:30 pm ET | USA vs El Salvador – Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH, USA
- 8:05 pm ET | Honduras vs Canada – Estadio Olimpico, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
- 9:05 pm ET | Costa Rica vs Panama – Estadio Nacional, San Jose, Costa Rica
Sunday, January 30
- 3:05 pm ET | Canada vs USA – Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Canada
- 6 pm ET | Mexico vs Costa Rica – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico
- 6:05 pm ET Panama vs Jamaica – Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama
- 7:05 pm ET Honduras vs El Salvador – Estadio Olimpico, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Wednesday, February 2
- 7 pm ET | Jamaica vs Costa Rica – National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica
- 7:30 pm ET | USA vs Honduras – Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minn.
- 8 pm ET | Mexico vs Panama – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico
- 9 pm ET | El Salvador vs Canada – Estadio Cuscatlan, San Salvador, El Salvador
Canada currently sit atop the eight-team standings after their victory over Mexico last month, followed by the United States in second and Mexico in third.
Canada are trying to reach their first World Cup since 1986, while the USMNT are attempting to avenge missing out on the 2018 tournament. They'll face each other on Matchday 10 in Hamilton, Ontario.
The full standings following the November window are below: