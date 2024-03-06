Concacaf Champions Cup: Orlando City, Tigres battle to scoreless stalemate in first leg

Orlando City SC pressed and prodded, but a breakthrough goal never materialized and the hosts were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw against Tigres UANL in the first leg of a Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series at Inter&Co Stadium Tuesday night.

The second leg will be played March 12 at Tigres' Estadio Universitario, deciding which team books a quarterfinal date with the winner of the Houston Dynamo FC-Columbus Crew series.

Orlando City’s best chance of the first half came in the late stages, when Luis Muriel won the ball in the Tigres defensive third, took on a defender and sent a powerful low shot that goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán got a touch on.

The Lions dominated possession and looked the more dangerous side in the final half hour, though it was Pedro Gallese who was called into action for the first time in the 70th minute, getting a hand on a volley by Sebastián Córdova from the edge of the 18-yard box.

In the 81st minute, second-half substitute Duncan McGuire played Ramiro Enrique into the box, but Guzmán raced off his line to take away the opportunity.