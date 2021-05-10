Columbus SC announce updated brand marks

Columbus Soccer Club on Monday announced updated brand marks while embracing the Crew’s history and tradition of the club and its trademark Black & Gold colors.

The Crew’s new marks set to elevate the city of Columbus, recognizing the global stage of soccer and the opportunity to represent the city for which they play, the club said in a release. The new crest will be used interchangeably with Columbus SC.

Advertising

“The current direction of our Club and our city provides a natural time to examine our identity going forward,” said Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko in a club release. “Our identity and brand evolution includes a shift in our mindset to be consistent contenders on the pitch, but also includes evolving our look both in the community and across competitions. With the upcoming completion of our new, modern, dynamic stadium, our world-class OhioHealth Performance Center, and coming off an MLS Cup championship, our marks are aligned with where we are headed as a city and as an organization. We are proud to represent Columbus on the global stage of soccer and aspire to help elevate the city and honor it for what it has done for the Club. We are Columbus Soccer Club, we are The Crew, and we will always be the Black & Gold.”

The Icon C indeed represents the Crew primarily and also Columbus. The state of Ohio flag forms the overall shape of the shield. The new marks authentically incorporate symbols (checker flag to present the diversity of our fans, Ohio state flag to represent Ohio’s first MLS team, Short North arches and stadium geometry to inspire our new font) meaningful to the region and our supporters and represent an evolution of the club's tradition.

columbus-sc
columbus-sc-marks
Columbus Crew SC

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: Columbus Crew 3, DC United 1
CCL takeaways: Making sense of MLS teams' quarterfinal results
Recap: CF Monterrey 3, Columbus Crew SC 0

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
US provisional roster for Concacaf Nations League announced
Concacaf Nations League

US provisional roster for Concacaf Nations League announced
Chris Wondolowski wins Week 4 Player of the Week after leading Quakes over RSL
Player of the Week

Chris Wondolowski wins Week 4 Player of the Week after leading Quakes over RSL
NYCFC to feature local Bronx chocolate company as sleeve sponsor

NYCFC to feature local Bronx chocolate company as sleeve sponsor
Columbus SC announce updated brand marks

Columbus SC announce updated brand marks
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, Nashville earn reward for Week 4 wins

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, Nashville earn reward for Week 4 wins
Sources: Philadelphia Union sign Hungary international Daniel Gazdag
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Philadelphia Union sign Hungary international Daniel Gazdag
More News
Video
Video
MLS Review Show - Week 4
25:57

MLS Review Show - Week 4
Bicycle kicks, free kicks, and long range strikes: Vote on your favorite Goal of the Week! Presented by AT&T
1:15

Bicycle kicks, free kicks, and long range strikes: Vote on your favorite Goal of the Week! Presented by AT&T
Wild PK Sequence in Portland vs. Seattle! Encroachment, VAR and two failed attempts
7:48
Instant Replay

Wild PK Sequence in Portland vs. Seattle! Encroachment, VAR and two failed attempts
Watch every goal from Week 4 of MLS 
22:50

Watch every goal from Week 4 of MLS 
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.