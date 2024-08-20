Columbus & Philadelphia don't take Leagues Cup opportunity "for granted"

The stakes are raised Wednesday night when Columbus Crew host Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semifinals from Lower.com Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The winner books a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berth and, more immediately, a chance to host Sunday's final against either LAFC or Colorado Rapids.
No additional motivation is needed.
"I think the group is ready, we’re excited and we don’t take these opportunities for granted," Columbus forward Christian Ramírez said in the club's matchday-1 media availability Tuesday morning. "It’s something we’ve been discussing in the last few games – you don’t take an opportunity to put yourself in a final for granted."
"Reignite the flame"
These Eastern Conference foes are plenty familiar with each other, but have taken as different of paths to this semifinal as their styles of play.
The Crew, fresh off winning MLS Cup 2023 and reaching the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final, were one of the tournament favorites. Meanwhile the Union, following some early-season struggles, are playing their best soccer and competing in a second straight Leagues Cup semifinal.
"Obviously the main goal is to win tomorrow and then win on Sunday and bring back a trophy for the club," Union defender Jack Elliott said. "I think it’s something that a lot of people didn’t expect to see from us, going by how the season had gone for the early part of the year, but I think we started to find ourselves again.
"And this tournament’s helped us to reignite the flame that we have and showed us that we’ve got a bit of confidence and we’re back and playing well again."
Final hurdle
A year ago, Philadelphia lost to eventual champion Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup semifinals. They quickly rebounded in the Third-Place Match, defeating Monterrey to book their place in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.
While competing against the best in the region is again a priority, an opportunity to host the Leagues Cup final is critical as Philadelphia chase an elusive title.
The Union won the Supporters’ Shield during the truncated 2020 season, but have come up short in MLS Cup 2022, as well as three US Open Cup finals (2014, ’15, ’18).
Curtin said the Union will have to be "almost perfect" to defeat the Crew at Lower.com Field, but feels his team will be up to the challenge after winning at FC Cincinnati in the Round of 16.
"It’s a group that is, again, hungry to win a trophy," Curtin said. " … Certainly this is a trophy that we’ve taken seriously in the two years of the short existence of this cup and we’re going to make a run at it."
Columbus have similar motivation because a win at home means they host Sunday's final.
After getting a Group Stage bye, the Crew have enjoyed home cooking throughout the tournament and could be in line for a repeat of last year’s MLS Cup, when Columbus defeated LAFC at Lower.com Field.
"They don’t need to have a GPS to come into the stadium," Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy said. "Listen, this is amazing, this is amazing because it’s nice also to play at home. And again, this is the consequence of what did last year. That’s why we are able to play at home."