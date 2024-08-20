Columbus & Philadelphia don't take Leagues Cup opportunity "for granted"

"I think the group is ready, we’re excited and we don’t take these opportunities for granted," Columbus forward Christian Ramírez said in the club's matchday-1 media availability Tuesday morning. "It’s something we’ve been discussing in the last few games – you don’t take an opportunity to put yourself in a final for granted."

The winner books a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berth and, more immediately, a chance to host Sunday's final against either LAFC or Colorado Rapids .

"Reignite the flame"

These Eastern Conference foes are plenty familiar with each other, but have taken as different of paths to this semifinal as their styles of play.

The Crew, fresh off winning MLS Cup 2023 and reaching the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final, were one of the tournament favorites. Meanwhile the Union, following some early-season struggles, are playing their best soccer and competing in a second straight Leagues Cup semifinal.

"Obviously the main goal is to win tomorrow and then win on Sunday and bring back a trophy for the club," Union defender Jack Elliott said. "I think it’s something that a lot of people didn’t expect to see from us, going by how the season had gone for the early part of the year, but I think we started to find ourselves again.