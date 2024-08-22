Columbus Crew vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup 2024 Final

The Leagues Cup 2024 champion gets decided Sunday night when Columbus Crew host LAFC in a rematch of MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi.

By winning their semifinal Wednesday night, both finalists have already secured a place in the continental competition that sends its winner to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Beyond being crowned Leagues Cup champion, the winner of Sunday’s title match will also qualify directly to the Round of 16 in Concacaf Champions Cup 2025.

Group Stage: Bye

Bye Round of 32: 4-0 win vs. Sporting Kansas City

4-0 win vs. Sporting Kansas City Round of 16: 3-2 win vs. Inter Miami CF

3-2 win vs. Inter Miami CF Quarterfinals: 1-1 draw vs. New York City FC (4-3 PKs)

1-1 draw vs. New York City FC (4-3 PKs) Semifinals: 3-1 win vs. Philadelphia Union

Columbus continue to set the standard under head coach Wilfried Nancy, as evidenced by making three finals in nine months. They've split the difference thus far, winning MLS Cup 2023 over LAFC last December and losing the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 title to CF Pachuca in June.

Despite playing two fewer games, Diego Rossi is tied for the Leagues Cup Golden Boot lead with six goals. His fellow star forward, Cucho Hernández, has an astonishing 44 goal contributions in his last 42 appearances (all competitions) for Columbus.