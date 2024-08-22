Columbus Crew vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup 2024 Final

The Leagues Cup 2024 champion gets decided Sunday night when Columbus Crew host LAFC in a rematch of MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- Univision
When
- Sunday, Aug. 25 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
Beyond being crowned Leagues Cup champion, the winner of Sunday’s title match will also qualify directly to the Round of 16 in Concacaf Champions Cup 2025.
By winning their semifinal Wednesday night, both finalists have already secured a place in the continental competition that sends its winner to the FIFA Club World Cup.
- Group Stage: Bye
- Round of 32: 4-0 win vs. Sporting Kansas City
- Round of 16: 3-2 win vs. Inter Miami CF
- Quarterfinals: 1-1 draw vs. New York City FC (4-3 PKs)
- Semifinals: 3-1 win vs. Philadelphia Union
Columbus continue to set the standard under head coach Wilfried Nancy, as evidenced by making three finals in nine months. They've split the difference thus far, winning MLS Cup 2023 over LAFC last December and losing the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 title to CF Pachuca in June.
Despite playing two fewer games, Diego Rossi is tied for the Leagues Cup Golden Boot lead with six goals. His fellow star forward, Cucho Hernández, has an astonishing 44 goal contributions in his last 42 appearances (all competitions) for Columbus.
Playing their fifth-straight Leagues Cup home match, Columbus will hope their dominance of LAFC continues. Six weeks ago, they visited BMO Stadium and won 5-1.
- Group Stage: West 7 runner-up
- Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. Austin FC
- Round of 16: 4-1 win vs. San Jose Earthquakes
- Quarterfinals: 3-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC
- Semifinals: 4-0 win vs. Colorado Rapids
LAFC have reached their fourth final under head coach Steve Cherundolo, and carry significant momentum into a potential revenge game vs. Columbus.
The Black & Gold are 18W-1L-3D across all competitions since early May, have scored a Leagues Cup-best 18 goals, and see Denis Bouanga tied for the Golden Boot lead with six goals. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has also posted four shutouts this tournament.
Now, as Olivier Giroud sees his minutes ramp up, LAFC hope recent struggles against Columbus are in the past.