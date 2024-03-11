Columbus Crew vs. Houston Dynamo: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

A trip to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals will be on the line Tuesday night when the Columbus Crew host Houston Dynamo FC at Lower.com Field.
Watch
- English: FS1
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Tuesday, March 12 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
Columbus have the upper hand heading into Leg 2 after snatching a 1-0 away win in Houston last week thanks to Alexandru Matan's 96th-minute strike. Whoever advances from this all-MLS showdown will face the winner of the Orlando City SC vs. Tigres UANL series.
What's at stake come the tournament's June 2 final? The winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.
- Round One: Bye
Matan has the MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi champions well positioned as a result of his last-gasp goal at Shell Energy Stadium last week. Wilfried Nancy's side never quite dominated in Leg 1, but were clinical when it mattered and can wrap the series up at home.
The Crew are undefeated at Lower.com Field after two games this year: a 1-0 win over Atlanta United during MLS is Back weekend, followed by a 2-1 decision against Chicago Fire FC in Matchday 4.
- Round One: 2-2 aggregate vs. St. Louis CITY SC
After an MLS Matchday 4 bye, the Dynamo travel to Columbus well-rested, but short-handed in attack. Most notably, Designated Players Héctor Herrera and Sebastián Ferreira remain out injured and won't be available for head coach Ben Olsen.
Houston were held scoreless at home in last week's first leg and must find the back of the net at Lower.com Field to even think of advancing to the quarterfinals. They've lost their only away match of the season so far: a 2-1 setback at St. Louis CITY SC in Round One of CCC.