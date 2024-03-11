Columbus Crew vs. Houston Dynamo: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

After an MLS Matchday 4 bye, the Dynamo travel to Columbus well-rested, but short-handed in attack. Most notably, Designated Players Héctor Herrera and Sebastián Ferreira remain out injured and won't be available for head coach Ben Olsen.

Houston were held scoreless at home in last week's first leg and must find the back of the net at Lower.com Field to even think of advancing to the quarterfinals. They've lost their only away match of the season so far: a 2-1 setback at St. Louis CITY SC in Round One of CCC.