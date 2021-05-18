Columbus Crew to remain team's official name after meeting with Nordecke Supporters Group

Columbus Crew will retain the club's original name, the team announced in a joint statement with their Supporters Group, the Nordecke, on Monday.
The statement comes a week after the club announced updated brand marks and a change in the club's official name to Columbus SC and following discussions with the Nordecke on Monday.The club's new crest will also incorporate the name Columbus Crew as well as "96" inside the outline of the Ohio state flag.
The joint statement read as follows:
"This evening, a positive, collaborative discussion took place between Crew investor-operators, front office executives and a diverse group from the Crew community regarding the future of the Club’s brand and the Club’s commitment to its supporter community.
The importance of keeping the Crew as the Club’s primary identifier was clear. The decision that came from the discussion was that Columbus Crew will remain the team’s official name moving forward.
The Crew received Nordecke’s support of the name, which will include Columbus Crew as a part of the new crest. In addition, “96” will be placed inside the outline of the Ohio state flag, recognizing the club’s status as the founding member in Major League Soccer.
The Crew and the Nordecke are excited to move forward together."