Columbus Crew sign Max Arfsten to contract extension 

The Columbus Crew have signed midfielder Max Arfsten to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.
The 23-year-old's new deal runs through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028.
"As our team prepared for the 2023 season, we identified Max as a talented player who could develop into a key contributor for our first team," general manager Issa Tall said in a release. “Max has earned this new contract with the hard work he puts forth every day, including his willingness to learn, adapt and improve that is ingrained in our club's culture.
"We’re excited and confident that Max will continue to progress and contribute as a member of the Crew."
Arfsten is in his second season with Columbus, having originally joined the club as a first-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He's appeared in 30 regular season games (22 starts) this season, recording four goals and eight assists.
"I am very proud to sign this extension with the Columbus Crew," said Arfsten. "This organization has and will continue to give me the best opportunity to grow as a player and person. I want to give a special thanks to the front office and the coaching staff for believing in me, my family back home for investing time in my journey and the fans who have always supported us through thick and thin. I am looking forward to sharing more great moments with this amazing fan base and creating more memories with the Crew."
Arfsten has made 56 career appearances for the Crew, tallying 7g/9a while helping the club claim both the 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024 titles.
With one match to go, Arfsten and Columbus are locked into second place in the Eastern Conference with 63 points and will host a Round One Best-of-3 Series at Lower.com Field.
