Columbus Crew sign Max Arfsten to contract extension 

"I am very proud to sign this extension with the Columbus Crew," said Arfsten. "This organization has and will continue to give me the best opportunity to grow as a player and person. I want to give a special thanks to the front office and the coaching staff for believing in me, my family back home for investing time in my journey and the fans who have always supported us through thick and thin. I am looking forward to sharing more great moments with this amazing fan base and creating more memories with the Crew."