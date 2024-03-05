Columbus Crew sign homegrown midfielder Cole Mrowka

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Columbus Crew have signed homegrown midfielder Cole Mrowka through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28, the club announced Tuesday.
Mrowka, 17, previously played for Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. He’s tallied 2g/5a in 25 matches for the development-focused club, helping them reach back-to-back league finals.
“Cole is a talented player, and we are impressed by his drive to improve and develop since joining the club,” Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.
“This signing is a credit to Cole’s hard work and the Crew Academy’s efforts to identify talent and develop individuals as they progress through the player pathway, from the Academy to Crew 2 and now the first team. We look forward to continuing to work with Cole and help him reach his full potential.”
Previously, Mrowka participated in the 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. He joined the Crew Academy in July 2022, also playing a key role as their Under-17s reached the semifinals at the 2023 Generation adidas Cup.
Mrowka joins Taha Habroune, Keegan Hughes, Aidan Morris and Sean Zawadzki as the five Crew homegrowns on the current roster.
Columbus, the defending MLS Cup champions, are in their second season under head coach Wilfried Nancy. Their league campaign resumes Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant