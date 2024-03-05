Columbus Crew sign homegrown midfielder Cole Mrowka

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed homegrown midfielder Cole Mrowka through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28, the club announced Tuesday.

Mrowka, 17, previously played for Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. He’s tallied 2g/5a in 25 matches for the development-focused club, helping them reach back-to-back league finals.

“Cole is a talented player, and we are impressed by his drive to improve and develop since joining the club,” Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.