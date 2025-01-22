Columbus Crew sign homegrown goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes

Columbus Crew have signed homegrown goalkeeper Stanislav "Stas" Lapkes to a three-year contract through 2027 with options for 2028-29, the club announced Wednesday.

From 2023-24, Lapkes made 35 appearances for Crew 2 (all starts) in MLS NEXT Pro, helping them to back-to-back Eastern Conference Final appearances. The 18-year-old was also selected to participate in Goalie Wars at the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.

As a member of the Crew Academy since 2019, Lapkes helped their Under-17s reach the 2022 MLS NEXT Cup final. He was named Best Goalkeeper of the U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and was selected to participate in the 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.

"Stas is a talented young player who has consistently sought to improve at every level of our development pathway, and his energy and positive attitude are a good fit with our group of goalkeepers," said general manager Issa Tall.