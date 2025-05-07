Columbus Crew sign Dániel Gazdag to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Columbus Crew have signed midfielder Dániel Gazdag to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.
The Designated Player recently joined the Crew via a cash-for-player trade with the Philadelphia Union worth up to $4.5 million.
The Hungarian international has made nine appearances this season, registering 2g/2a. He's featured in three matches for Columbus since arriving in mid-April and is still searching for his first goal.
“We are pleased to reach this agreement with Dániel and secure his long-term future with the club,” said general manager Issa Tall.
“Since he arrived in Columbus last month, we have seen first-hand Daniel’s talents as a player and his great presence in the locker room, and we are thrilled that he will remain a part of our Club for years to come.”
The 29-year-old has made 128 regular-season appearances since moving to MLS in 2021, contributing 59g/19a during that span. He departed the Union as the club's all-time leading goalscorer, netting 72 times in 161 all-competition appearances
“I am very happy to have signed a new contract with the Crew," said Gazdag. “As my family and I settle into our new home, I can fully focus on what I am here for, which is to win games and titles with the Crew!”
Columbus have enjoyed a strong start to the season under reigning Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy, sitting top of the Eastern Conference with 24 points (7W-1L-3D).
