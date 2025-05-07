Columbus Crew sign Dániel Gazdag to contract extension

The Columbus Crew have signed midfielder Dániel Gazdag to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

The Designated Player recently joined the Crew via a cash-for-player trade with the Philadelphia Union worth up to $4.5 million.

The Hungarian international has made nine appearances this season, registering 2g/2a. He's featured in three matches for Columbus since arriving in mid-April and is still searching for his first goal.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement with Dániel and secure his long-term future with the club,” said general manager Issa Tall.