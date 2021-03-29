Crew's Porter: New signing Kevin Molino on a "different level"

It hasn't taken new Columbus Crew SC signing Kevin Molino to leave a positive impression on his new bosses.

Molino signed with the Crew this winter after a number of years with Minnesota United and was widely regarded as the top free agent on the market. The winger has been battling a minor hamstring injury this preseason, making his friendly debut on Saturday against Orlando City SC, but the early signs are strong.

“When you see some of the things he does in training, it’s a different level," head coach Caleb Porter told media on a virtual press conference. "Some of the ideas, the stuff he pulls off. Once we get him fit and sharp, he’s just got a little different individual creativity. The combination with him, Lucas [Zelarayan] and Pedro [Santos] has been fun.”

Molino enjoyed one of the best years of his career in 2020, with nine goals and four assists in 18 appearances (15 starts) then another four goals in three playoff games. The 30-year-old has 32 goals and 27 assists in 104 career MLS matches and was twice named USL PRO MVP before making his MLS debut.

He was a sought-after free agent, and Minnesota didn't want to see him leave, but Molino is excited about his future.

“Just watching the way how Columbus played was really exciting," Molino said. "It was an easy choice for me to come over.”

Molino adds to an already deep and talented attacking core, led by MLS Cup MVP Zelarayan and Santos, as well as Gyasi Zardes. Molino is expected to start at left wing amid that quartet when he's fit and the club are at full strength.