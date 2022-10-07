Extratime

Coach of the Year: Why CF Montréal's Wilfried Nancy may have the strongest case

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Wilfried Nancy MTL

With the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs just around the corner, pretty much everyone knows not to sleep on CF Montréal heading into the postseason.

What everyone might not know, according to the Extratime crew, is the Canadian side's leap into top-tier status this season is due in large part to Wilfried Nancy.

For that important reason, the panel considers the French-born manager the favorite to win Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year honors in 2022.

"What Nancy did with this team, bringing them from mid-40s to probably mid-60s in terms of points by the end of the year, that's the toughest thing for a coach to do," Matt Doyle raved about Nancy, who's led CFM to a 19W-9L-5D record ahead of Decision Day on Sunday – with the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed still within reach.

"To go from a pretty good team to one of the three best teams in the league, that is a massive jump."

And while Montréal boast several solid players – most notably AZ Alkmaar-bound midfielder Djordje Mihailovic – Nancy achieved this without any huge marquee names on his roster.

"The fact is they did it without adding any big pieces," noted Doyle, with Montréal winning even when Mihailovic was sidelined over the summer by an ankle injury. In fact, Montréal have lost just once since mid-July, going 10W-1L-3D in that span.

" … Whether they win [the East] or finish second, I just think this team with guys who came from the academy, were castoffs by other MLS teams, Kei Kamara came from the beach, guys brought up from Canadian Premier League – Nancy has checked every box in his two years that it took [Philadelphia Union boss] Jim Curtin, who I think is probably the best coach in the league right now, five years to check those boxes. 2022 it's Wilfried Nancy."

What about Wolff?

That's not to say that it's a runaway case, considering the astonishing second-year turnaround orchestrated by Josh Wolff at Austin FC. After suffering some serious growing pains during their 2021 debut season, the Verde & Black are suddenly a genuine MLS Cup contender, finishing second in the West behind only Supporters' Shield winners LAFC while having the league's third-most prolific offense (64 goals) and Golden Boot presented by Audi candidate Sebastián Driussi (21g/7a).

"I think Josh Wolff deserves a lot of credit because in some ways he was dealt a similar situation," argued Calen Carr. "Austin was really more about continuing to build the culture and to stay true to their philosophy. This was a team that couldn't score a goal at all and continued their principles to continue to build forward, and then it's really turned into this free-flowing attack that we're seeing now."

For Andrew Wiebe, however, Nancy was dealt an even tougher hand than Wolff was when taking the reins from Thierry Henry early last year. In 2021, Montréal finished two points below the playoff line (10th place).

"Montréal's basically stuck inside of Canada, unable to travel, unable to be together," due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "For him to build out of that to this: incredible."

To find out who else the Extratime crew considers worthy of end-of-season award recognition, watch the full episode here.

Extratime Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year CF Montréal

Related Stories

Can Vancouver Whitecaps surpass "peak of the mountain" on Decision Day?
Hany Mukhtar for MVP: Extratime makes the case for Nashville's talisman
Andre Blake may win Goalkeeper of the Year, but is Djordje Petrovic better?
More News
More News
Ricardo Pepi scores brace to boost USMNT World Cup chances

Ricardo Pepi scores brace to boost USMNT World Cup chances
Coach of the Year: Why CF Montréal's Wilfried Nancy may have the strongest case
Extratime

Coach of the Year: Why CF Montréal's Wilfried Nancy may have the strongest case
Can Vancouver Whitecaps surpass "peak of the mountain" on Decision Day?
Extratime

Can Vancouver Whitecaps surpass "peak of the mountain" on Decision Day?
Djordje Petrović: New England Revolution can be springboard to a "major team"
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Djordje Petrović: New England Revolution can be springboard to a "major team"
Diego Fagundez: My South American upbringing in Massachusetts
Hispanic Heritage Month

Diego Fagundez: My South American upbringing in Massachusetts
Djordje Petrović reaches long-term extension with New England Revolution
Transfer Tracker

Djordje Petrović reaches long-term extension with New England Revolution
More News
Video
Video
Vanni Sartini on Vancouver's playoff push & improvement as a coach | Extratime
19:41

Vanni Sartini on Vancouver's playoff push & improvement as a coach | Extratime
It All Comes Down to This: Top Storylines Heading into Decision Day Action | Headlines
1:24

It All Comes Down to This: Top Storylines Heading into Decision Day Action | Headlines
Playoffs on the line! Who gets in, who goes home? | What's at stake on Decision Day
1:26:13

Playoffs on the line! Who gets in, who goes home? | What's at stake on Decision Day
Chicharito is ready for Leagues Cup 2023, are you?
1:00

Chicharito is ready for Leagues Cup 2023, are you?
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.