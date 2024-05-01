Columbus Crew one step from Champions Cup final: "It's all about details"

However, after Maxi Meza snagged an all-crucial away goal, the Crew are hardly assured of a spot in the June 2 final vs. Pachuca. There’s still a job to do at Estadio BBVA, and a massive one at that.

“We play for the final and at this level, it's all about details. This is not about how we're going to play, what we're going to do. It's details and also the mental aspect. We know what we have to do and also what they have to do."