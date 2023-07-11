Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy suspended additional game

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings following Matchday 24 of the 2023 season.
Nancy, Pizzuto suspended
The Disciplinary Committee has suspended Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Nancy an undisclosed amount for irresponsible behavior in the 87th minute of Columbus’s match against New York City FC on July 8.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
Nancy will serve his red card suspension during Columbus’s match on July 15 against the Portland Timbers and the additional match suspension during Columbus’s match on August 20 against FC Cincinnati.
The Disciplinary Committee has also suspended Columbus Crew technical staff member Federico Pizzuto for two additional matches (three matches total) and fined Pizzuto an undisclosed amount for violent conduct – throwing liquid at and on a match official in the 88th minute of the match.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
Pizzuto will serve his red card suspension during Columbus’s match on July 15 against the Portland Timbers and the two additional match suspensions during Columbus’s matches on August 20 against FC Cincinnati and August 26 against Toronto FC.
Ferreira suspended
The Disciplinary Committee has suspended Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastián Ferreira one match and fined Ferreira an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 90th minute of Houston’s match against Sporting Kansas City on July 8.
The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match suspension or action taken; or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more-match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.
Ferreira will serve his match suspension during Houston’s match against Minnesota United FC on July 12.
Murphy fined
FC Cincinnati defender Ian Murphy has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 75th minute of Cincinnati’s match against Charlotte FC on July 8.
Murphy has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions
Blessing fined
New England Revolution midfielder Latif Blessing has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 61st minute of New England’s match against the New York Red Bulls on July 8.
Blessing has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions
Hlongwane fined
Minnesota United FC forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane has been found guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 68th minute of Minnesota’s match against Austin FC on July 8.
Hlongwane has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions
Daniel fined
San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 56th minute of San Jose’s match against LAFC on July 8.
Daniel has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions