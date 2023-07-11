Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy suspended additional game

Nancy, Pizzuto suspended

The Disciplinary Committee has suspended Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Nancy an undisclosed amount for irresponsible behavior in the 87th minute of Columbus’s match against New York City FC on July 8.

The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.

Nancy will serve his red card suspension during Columbus’s match on July 15 against the Portland Timbers and the additional match suspension during Columbus’s match on August 20 against FC Cincinnati.

The Disciplinary Committee has also suspended Columbus Crew technical staff member Federico Pizzuto for two additional matches (three matches total) and fined Pizzuto an undisclosed amount for violent conduct – throwing liquid at and on a match official in the 88th minute of the match.

