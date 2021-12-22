Columbus Crew announce two additions to coaching staff

The hirings fill two voids on Porter's staff. Longtime assistant Ezra Hendrickson departed this offseason to assume the head coaching role at Chicago Fire FC , while Ben Cross recently took an assistant post under new FCD head coach Nico Estevez.

Quill moves to Columbus after serving as the head coach for North Texas SC, FC Dallas ' reserve team that now competes in MLS NEXT Pro. Gavin moves from his previous role with Columbus as a video analyst, which he assumed ahead of the 2021 season after serving as an assistant coach for USL Championship side Phoenix Rising from 2018-20.

The Columbus Crew have added two assistants to their coaching ranks, announcing Wednesday that Eric Quill and Blair Gavin have both joined Caleb Porter's technical staff.

“I am extremely excited for the addition of two new assistant coaches to our staff,” Porter said in a club release. “Eric brings a wealth of experience not only as a former MLS player, but more importantly now as a coach who has been grinding to learn the craft and earn this opportunity.

"I’m equally excited that Blair has been promoted to the assistant coach position,” he added. “Like Eric, Blair is a former MLS player who also holds an A coaching license and has earned this opportunity through his work on our staff this past season. Blair has a high-level knowledge of the game that has proven to be a tremendous asset to our preparation, training, and scouting processes.”