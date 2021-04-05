Columbus Crew announce partnership to certify new stadium as sensory inclusive

Columbus Crew SC have announced a community partnership to make New Crew Stadium and all of the programs and events to be hosted at the club's under-construction venue sensory inclusive.

The partnership is through KultureCity, a leading non-profit that uses its resources to impact change in the community for those with sensory needs.

The Crew are currently scheduled to open New Crew Stadium in downtown Columbus on July 3 as they get set to move their home games to the new facility from the club's longtime home of Historic Crew Stadium.

Staff members at Historic Crew Stadium and New Crew Stadium are now certified on how to recognize guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests at Historic Crew Stadium and New Crew Stadium.

These fans will also be able to utilize a dedicated sensory room designed by medical professionals for those who may need a quieter and more secure environment.

“Our new community partnership with KultureCity grants us the opportunity to provide our supporters with an inclusive environment that allows them to enjoy the matchday experience to the fullest, while being sensitive to their needs,” Crew general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a Monday release. “Our goal is to ensure that all Crew supporters feel comfortable at our home matches and can focus not only on the field of play but can take in all of the sights and sounds beyond the white lines in and around the stadium. As we continue to evolve as a Club built for the community, it is important to provide a setting that is inclusive and welcoming for all of our members.”

Fans that are interested can download the KultureCity App for free to view what sensory features are available and find out how to access them. The application includes the Social Story, which will provide a preview of what to expect while attending events at New Crew Stadium.

