Colorado's Darren Yapi fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following fines after Matchday 32 of the 2024 season.
Yapi fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Colorado Rapids forward Darren Yapi for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90th minute of Colorado’s match against the Portland Timbers on September 14.
Chanot fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LAFC defender Maxime Chanot an undisclosed amount for violating the League’s policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent in the 90th minute of LAFC’s match against the LA Galaxy on September 14.