Colorado's Cole Bassett chasing MLS Cup before desired move to Europe

“I think a lot of people know I do want to go to Europe,” continued Bassett, who placed No. 10 on this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list . “But there's a reason why I stayed this year. And even though it's been a little bit of a different second half of the year for me, ever since the transfer window went down, there's a reason why I stayed and that's because I know this team can win. And we showed that tonight.”

While few beyond the Front Range rated his Rapids as title contenders, the Littleton, Colorado native thought his squad was capable of hoisting hardware this year. And while they haven’t put their hands on a trophy just yet – and his own personal path has posed its own particular challenges – he sounds vindicated.

“I did turn it down. And I think the reason why I did is for this night right now,” Bassett told reporters after the Rapids’ 5-2 Decision Day thumping of LAFC at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, a result that clinched them the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2022 Concacaf Champions League spot.

The Colorado Rapids had already reached an agreement on a multi-million-dollar transfer deal with SL Benfica for the homegrown central midfielder, the Lisbon giants having outbid several other suitors from across Europe. But the 20-year-old decided it just wasn’t quite time to leave his hometown side yet, as MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert first reported .

Bassett was alluding to his playing time down the stretch. Since the end of August he’s just started six of Colorado’s 13 matches and appeared as a substitute in another six, despite ranking near-tops in both goals (5) and assists (4) plus shining in other metrics like shot creation and pressing. For the club, it’s a sign of how deep and competitive their roster is, and the egalitarian culture instilled by head coach Robin Fraser since his arrival in August 2019.

Though Bassett doesn’t disguise his underlying frustrations, he says he trusts Fraser in the long run.

“When he first came in, you could tell tactically he understands the game a lot different than other coaches,” said Bassett. “I think it's all about numbers for him and he's helped me tremendously – and we've had our ups and downs. I've had to prove to him every single year why I deserve to be playing, and even during the second half of the year, it's been a little weird.

“I've had to come off the bench a lot more than I would like to and you know, you want to start every game as a footballer. But for me, having a relationship with the coach where I know I'm going to develop and continue to try to reach the top, get back into the national team setup, hopefully get to Europe – I think he's a good coach for me to do that.”