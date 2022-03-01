Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign winger Braian Galván to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Braian-Galvan-5

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Colorado Rapids have signed winger Braian Galván to a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season with an option for the 2025 campaign, the club announced Monday.

Galván, 21, is currently recovering from right-knee surgery to repair a torn ACL and damage to his medial and lateral meniscus.

“Braian has quickly developed into a key member of our team during his time with the club,” EVP & general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “His recent injury was a real blow, as he was coming off a positive 2021 season in which he demonstrated his keen eye for goal and versatility on both wings, as well as having an exceptional start to this preseason. 

“Despite this injury setback, we have full faith in his ability to bounce back stronger than before and continue his upward trajectory.”

The Argentine attacker joined Colorado midway through the 2020 campaign on a free transfer from Club Atlético Colón. Galván has three goals and four assists in 33 regular-season games (14 starts).

Transfer Tracker Colorado Rapids Braian Galvan

