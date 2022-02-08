Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galván out long-term after knee surgery 

The 21-year-old Argentine will begin his rehabilitation in Colorado, a process that is expected to take about nine months. With that timeline, Galvan could return for Colorado by November. However, MLS Cup 2022 is scheduled for Nov. 5.

“This injury is a real blow for the club and Braian, who was coming off a strong 2021 and a fantastic start to preseason this year,” Colorado EVP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “While we’re devastated for Braian, we’re pleased to hear the procedure went well. Given his determination, we expect Braian to make a full recovery and as he continues on his path to being a key part of the club’s future.”