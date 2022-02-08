Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galván out long-term after knee surgery 

Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galván has undergone right-knee surgery to repair a torn ACL and damage to his medial and lateral meniscus, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Argentine will begin his rehabilitation in Colorado, a process that is expected to take about nine months. With that timeline, Galvan could return for Colorado by November. However, MLS Cup 2022 is scheduled for Nov. 5.

“This injury is a real blow for the club and Braian, who was coming off a strong 2021 and a fantastic start to preseason this year,” Colorado EVP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “While we’re devastated for Braian, we’re pleased to hear the procedure went well. Given his determination, we expect Braian to make a full recovery and as he continues on his path to being a key part of the club’s future.”

Galván has been with the Rapids since joining midway through the 2020 season from Club Atlético Colón.

He made 24 appearances (14 starts) for the Rapids last season, scoring two goals and dishing out three assists as they finished atop the Western Conference standings.

