Colorado Rapids, defender Keegan Rosenberry agree to contract extension

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Colorado Rapids Keegan Rosenberry

The Colorado Rapids and defender Keegan Rosenberry have agreed to a contract extension, the club announced Wednesday. The deal runs through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025.

Rosenberry, 28, arrived via a trade with the Philadelphia Union ahead of the 2019 season and has been a constant along the Rapids' backline since, making 81 appearances. He played every minute of the 2019 season.

“Keegan is one of the leading and most consistent fullbacks in the league,” Rapids executive VP & GM Pádraig Smith said in a release. “His quality on both sides of the ball, work rate and athleticism have made him an integral part of our success since his arrival three years ago so we’re delighted he has committed his future to the club.”

Rosenberry, who has played right back or as a right-sided center back, is expected to be a focal point of the defensive unit under head coach Robin Fraser once again in 2022.

It's been a busy few weeks for the Rapids, who traded US men's national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta to LAFC for up to $1.5 million in General Allocation Money and signed Brazilian midfielder Max to a U22 Initiative deal. Additionally, as MLSsoccer.com has reported, Cole Bassett is finalizing a move to Feyenoord while Bryan Acosta has agreed to a deal with the Rapids.

Colorado, which topped the Western Conference in 2021, face Comunicaciones in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 on Feb. 17.

