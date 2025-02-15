Colorado Rapids acquire Josh Atencio from Seattle Sounders

"His defensive instincts, athletic profile, and composure in possession will strengthen our midfield. Josh’s work ethic and tactical intelligence make him a great fit for our system, and we’re looking forward to seeing him in burgundy."

"We're delighted to welcome Josh to the Rapids," said Colorado president Pádraig Smith. "He’s a young, talented midfielder who has already gained significant MLS experience and has the potential and mentality to take his game to another level.

In exchange for Atencio, Seattle receive $1.3 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) split between the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Seattle could get another $300k in conditional GAM, and retain a sell-on percentage should Atencio be traded within MLS or transferred abroad.

Since debuting in 2020, Atencio recorded 2g/4a in 111 all-competition appearances with Seattle. The 23-year-old represented the US at the 2024 Summer Olympics and has made one USMNT appearance.

Atencio adds depth to Colorado's central midfield, which includes key returners Oliver Larraz and Connor Ronan. He is their second midfielder added via trade this winter, following Ted Ku-DiPietro (from D.C. United).

"We want to sincerely thank Josh for his time with the Sounders organization, from his early days in our academy to his contributions at the first-team level. He’s been a dedicated professional and a great representative of our club," said Sounders FC general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.

"Part of our commitment to player development is ensuring that each individual has the right opportunity to maximize their potential. While we always strive to create those opportunities in Seattle, we also recognize that sometimes a fresh start can be the best path forward. We’re pleased to have worked with Josh to find a situation where he can continue to grow, and we wish him nothing but success in Colorado."

Both clubs will compete in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup as well.