Colombia vs. Brazil: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

The last-minute addition of Hernández makes it two MLS players on Colombia's roster, which also includes FC Cincinnati 's Yerson Mosquera . The 22-year-old center back, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, made his senior national team debut last month, featuring as a late substitute in a 2-2 draw with Uruguay before getting the start in a scoreless stalemate against Ecuador.

Cucho is hoping to get his first taste of World Cup qualifiers as well after making just three previous official appearances with Los Cafeteros – all in international friendlies. But the Crew's record signing from Watford FC already has two international goals to his name, both coming against Costa Rica back in 2018.