Club World Cup: Breaking down all Seattle Sounders' possible opponents

Auck-who? If you’re a newcomer to the Club World Cup, here’s a quick primer on who else is there and why, starting with the Sounders’ two first possible opponents.

On Saturday at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, the Seattle Sounders will become the first-ever MLS team to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup when they meet the winners of Wednesday’s first-round CWC match between Egyptian side Al Ahly and Auckland City of New Zealand.

After more than a quarter-century of existence, there aren’t as many historic firsts as there used to be around Major League Soccer. Yet one of the league’s flagship clubs will mark a big, big milestone in distant Morocco this week.

The 42-time Egyptian champs are managed by former Swiss international Marcel Koller, who coached several prominent clubs in Switzerland and Germany before crossing the Mediterranean in September. They’re also in midseason form, six points clear atop their domestic league standings and riding high after a 3-0 derby win over their crosstown rivals Zamalek earlier this month.

The Red Eagles’ bid for an 11th African Champions League conquest was denied by Wydad in last year’s final in Casablanca, a 2-0 win for the Moroccans. But when Wydad won CWC hosting rights, it opened up a slot for Ahly to qualify as runners-up.

A true continental powerhouse, the Cairo club are quite familiar with the CWC, having qualified as African representatives eight times now – though this year’s path was a little more extraordinary.

Egypt international Mohamed Sherif bagged two of those goals and is their leading scorer this season, while left back Ali Maâloul provides a constant threat with his incisive deliveries from wide areas and 2018 World Cup veteran Mohamed El Shenawy offers a safe pair of hands in goal. Al Ahly's best CWC performance came in 2006, when they fell to Brazil's Internacional in the semifinals but knocked off Mexican giants Club América to finish third.

It’s one of the Club World Cup’s endearing quirks that a semi-pro team from one of the more remote nations on earth has been such a mainstay of the event. While Wellington Phoenix, a fully professional outfit based in the capital city to the south, are Aotearoa’s top-tier club, they compete in Australia’s A-League and thus fall under the Asian region.

That’s left ample space for ACFC to carve out a firm foothold in New Zealand’s most populous metropolis. Whether competing in Northern League, National League or internationally in the OFC Champions League, they’ve become a consistent force in that corner of the world, and this is their record 10th CWC trip. Like Seattle, though, they’re currently in preseason and also camped in Spain before touching down in Tangiers on Saturday. Albert Riera is their head coach – not the ex-Liverpool Albert Riera, but a different Spaniard with the same name.

Though steep underdogs as usual, the Navy Blues can look to 2014 – the last time this tournament took place in Morocco – for inspiration. There, they stunned everyone, defeating African opponents in the first two rounds before falling to Argentina's San Lorenzo in extra time in the semis and snatching the bronze medal from Cruz Azul via a penalty-kick shootout win. Emiliano Tade was on that Auckland City squad, and he’s since become a club icon, topping both their all-time scoring chart as well as last season’s.