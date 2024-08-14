Club América vs. Colorado Rapids: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal 

The Colorado Rapids reached the Leagues Cup quarterfinal in thrilling fashion and will look to continue their run against LIGA MX powerhouse Club América on Saturday night in California.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

The winner will face the Seattle Sounders or LAFC in an Aug. 21 semifinal, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.

Group Stage: West 5 runner-up

West 5 runner-up Round of 32: 3-2 win vs. FC Juárez

3-2 win vs. FC Juárez Round of 16: 2-1 win vs. Toluca FC

It took a 90+6' goal from Darren Yapi to send the Rapids past Toluca and into the quarterfinal, but they've made it this far and hope to continue their sensational 2024 Leagues Cup run.

Rapids head coach Chris Armas has reinvigorated the team and has his side in fine form against LIGA MX in Leagues Cup. Colorado have notched three-straight wins over Mexican opponents, slipping past Club Léon in penalties before defeating FC Juárez and Toluca in the knockout rounds.