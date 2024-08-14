Matchday

Club América vs. Colorado Rapids: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal 

MLSsoccer staff

The Colorado Rapids reached the Leagues Cup quarterfinal in thrilling fashion and will look to continue their run against LIGA MX powerhouse Club América on Saturday night in California.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California

The winner will face the Seattle Sounders or LAFC in an Aug. 21 semifinal, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Leagues Cup bracket

Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
  • Group Stage: West 5 runner-up
  • Round of 32: 3-2 win vs. FC Juárez
  • Round of 16: 2-1 win vs. Toluca FC

It took a 90+6' goal from Darren Yapi to send the Rapids past Toluca and into the quarterfinal, but they've made it this far and hope to continue their sensational 2024 Leagues Cup run.

Rapids head coach Chris Armas has reinvigorated the team and has his side in fine form against LIGA MX in Leagues Cup. Colorado have notched three-straight wins over Mexican opponents, slipping past Club Léon in penalties before defeating FC Juárez and Toluca in the knockout rounds.

For the Rapids, it's all about focusing on what they can control. With dynamic midfielder Djordje Mihailovic back after the Paris Olympics, Colorado will look to continue knocking off the LIGA MX favorites.

Club América logo
Club América
  • Group Stage: Bye
  • Round of 32: 2-1 win vs. Atlas FC
  • Round of 16: 4-2 win vs. St. Louis CITY SC

After a group stage bye, Club América have eyes on the Leagues Cup title.

Late goals have pushed them past Atlas FC and St. Louis CITY SC, helping them reach the quarterfinal round. Ex-LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez netted twice against St. Louis, while Ronaldo Aguirre ensured progression past the Round of 16 with a 90+8' insurance tally.

Although the quarterfinals aren't the ultimate goal of a club of América's pedigree, it's an improvement on last year, when Nashville SC eliminated them on penalties in the Round of 16.

As the higher seed, América are the home side in the matchup, hosting Colorado at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy.

