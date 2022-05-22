Clint Dempsey thanks family in emotional Hall of Fame acceptance speech

MLS and US men's national team legend Clint Dempsey went through a range of emotions during his National Soccer Hall of Fame acceptance speech Saturday evening, but none more revealing than when he thanked his whole family for the sacrifices they made.

The former USMNT star broke down when giving thanks to his grandparents, who taught him important lessons during his upbringing about saving money and looking beyond just the present.

That valuable wisdom carried over to the field and taught the 2022 Hall of Fame inductee how be patient when planning his time of attack.

"I knew that you had to play simply at the times and put in the hard work, but every now and then when you got into the attacking third, it's like taking a withdrawal out that you could [use] to take people on," Dempsey said.

Dempsey also gave warm thanks to his mother and father. As a kid, the former New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders FC striker's parents would drive him a six-hour round trip from Nacogdoches, Texas to Dallas so he could practice with the Dallas Texans, an elite youth club in the state.