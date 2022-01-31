MLS legends Clint Dempsey, Marco Etcheverry in National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The National Soccer Hall of Fame announced its six-member Class of 2022 on Sunday, with MLS legends Clint Dempsey and Marco Etcheverry both among the honorees.
They’re joined by former US women’s national team stars Shannon Boxx, Hope Solo and Linda Hamilton, as well as referee Esfandiar Baharmast.
The group will be formally inducted May 21 at FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium, alongside former USWNT captain Christie Pearce Rampone after she deferred her induction upon being chosen for the Hall of Fame’s 2021 class.
Both Dempsey and Etcheverry were named to MLS’ The 25 Greatest presented by AT&T ahead of the 2020 season, a list honoring the most decorated and impactful players in MLS history.
Clint Dempsey
Dempsey earned a National Soccer Hall of Fame spot during his first year of eligibility, appearing on 97.9% of Player ballots.
Dempsey, 38, was informed of his induction by host Kate Abdo during CBS Sports’ broadcast of the US men’s national team’s World Cup Qualifier against Canada on Sunday.
The Texas native featured for the New England Revolution from 2004-06, as well as Seattle Sounders FC from 2013-18 before retiring. The forward was twice named to the MLS Best XI and had 72 goals and 42 assists across 186 MLS regular-season games. Dempsey was also named MLS Rookie of the Year in 2004.
He’s among the USMNT’s most-decorated players, with his 57 career goals in 141 games tied with Landon Donovan for the all-time program lead. His international goals total includes strikes in three World Cups, a Confederations Cup, a Copa America and four Concacaf Gold Cups.
In between his time with New England and Seattle, Dempsey enjoyed a decorated English Premier League career with Fulham FC and Tottenham Hotspur.
Marco Etcheverry
Etcheverry earned his spot via the Veteran category after appearing on 83.3% of ballots.
The 51-year-old Bolivian midfielder is among the league’s best-ever players, a centerpiece for D.C. United from 1996-2004. His 101 assists are seventh all-time and helped fuel three MLS Cup wins with the Black-and-Red, as well as two Supporters’ Shields and one U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Copa Interamericana apiece.
Etcheverry’s individual plaudits with D.C. United include MLS MVP honors in 1998 and four different MLS Best XI spots. He was also named to the MLS All-Time Best XI in 2005.
Before coming to MLS, Etcheverry enjoyed stops with storied South American clubs like América de Cali (Colombia), Colo-Colo (Chile) and Bolívar (Bolivia).
He was informed by announcer Andres Cantor and MLS/USMNT great Tab Ramos in a surprise video.