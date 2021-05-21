Clint Dempsey opens up on legendary career, retirement in must-listen interview

Clint Dempsey was never one for the media spotlight during an illustrious playing career that saw him become one of the US men's national team's best-ever players.

That's what makes his interview on "The Crack Podcast", hosted by former USMNT teammates DaMarcus Beasley and Oguchi Onyewu and Futbolr Clothing's Mabricio “Mookie” Wilson, such a must-listen. "Deuce" chats for over an hour, opening up on his time in the Premier League and his decision to retire in 2018.

Regarding his retirement, which he announced halfway through the 2018 season with the Seattle Sounders, Dempsey said he's always been at peace with that call. He accomplished everything he set out to do and successfully returned from a pair of heart procedures that nearly ended his career in 2017.

“Dealing with those two heart procedures ... it wasn’t life-threatening but it was career-threatening," Dempsey said. "I felt like I couldn’t go at 100 percent. I don’t know if it was mentally or if it was just what my body was telling me.