Claudio Reyna and others to join The Call Up LIVE at SXSW

Former United States international and current sporting director of Austin FC Claudio Reyna will be a live guest on The Call Up at the main podcast stage at SXSW in Austin, Texas, with host Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits this coming Monday, March 14, at 12:30 pm ET.
Reyna is viewed as one of the best American soccer players of all time, recording 18 goals and six assists in 234 appearances spread out across a 13-year career in the Bundesliga (Leverkusen and Wolfsburg), English Premier League (Rangers, Sunderland and Manchester City) and MLS (New York Red Bulls).
Internationally, the midfielder has 112 caps for the USMNT, 10th most all-time, and captained the Stars and Stripes to four consecutive FIFA World Cup appearances. He was elected as a first ballot inductee to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2012.
All fans attending the SXSW conference will have the chance to hear Reyna and others speak with Susannah and Jillian on topics such as Austin's aspirations in 2022, the US men's national team's pressure ahead of the final round of World Cup Qualifying and other thrilling storylines that occurred over MLS Week 3.
Reyna will also talk about his son Gio Reyna and how he's progressing from his latest injury and his status ahead of the USMNT's upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.
Collins and Sakovits began The Call Up in 2019 and have turned it into one of the world's most popular MLS talks shows and podcasts. Being granted the opportunity to be on the main stage at SXSW with a soccer legend in Reyna is groundbreaking, as the conference is for the best shows with cutting-edge innovation, bold voices, big ideas and engaging content.
If you are unable to attend the live show, you can watch the recording HERE.