"Classic Lorenzo": Toronto FC marvel at Lorenzo Insigne's game-winning golazo

With the 31-year-old Designated Player's team nursing a 3-2 lead in the 77th minute, Insigne showed why he's one of the season's most-heralded new arrivals at any MLS club, evading two defenders and uncorking a distance strike. It was a finish head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley dubbed "a classic Lorenzo goal" during his postgame press conference, and wound up standing as the game-winner in the eventual 4-3 victory at GEODIS Park.

"Amazing goal"

Teammate Jonathan Osorio , who aided Toronto's cause with a brace on Saturday, said he was left in awe with everyone else when the ball hit the back of the net. Insigne, playing in his third league game for TFC, arrived this summer from Serie A's Napoli.

"Amazing goal. I think he's been looking for it," Osorio said. "It's a shame, I think he's been doing really well in the games that he's been here. He's also still getting fit and used to the league. I'm sure the pressure from the outside is that he has to score every game, but as long as he keeps performing, that's what we need from him. But today he got his goal and we're all so happy for him. His goal shows the quality that he has."