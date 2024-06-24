Matchday

Christian Pulisic leads USMNT past Bolivia in Copa América opener 

24-COPA-HighlightTemp-Pulisic
Ari Liljenwall

The US men's national team got their 2024 Copa América campaign off to a strong start, topping Bolivia 2-0 at AT&T Stadium on the strength of two first-half goals.

AC Milan star Christian Pulisic factored into both US goals, scoring the first shortly after the match kicked off before assisting on Folarin Balogun's tally just before halftime.

The USMNT got off to a dream start, opening the scoring just three minutes into the match through Pulisic. The US captain uncorked a highlight-reel strike following a shorter corner kick routine, dispatching a curling finish past Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra.

That lead doubled in the 44th minute, this time via a Pulisic-led counterattack. Balogun provided the finishing touch, converting to the far post after collecting Pulisic's layoff.

Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner made three saves in goal for the US, as Gregg Berhalter's group also managed to record a clean sheet.

Goals

  • 3' - USA - Christian Pulisic | WATCH
  • 44' - USA - Folarin Balogun | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: It was a promising start to the tournament for the USMNT, who controlled this contest throughout. They'll also feel like they left several more goals on the table that could have afforded them an even more comfortable cushion.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This early strike from Pulisic set the tone for the match and gave the US a lead they never relinquished.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Pulisic was the most influential player for the US, setting them on their way with the early goal and setting up an important goal for Balogun.

Next Up

  • USA: Thursday, June 27 vs. Panama | 6 pm ET | Group C
  • BOL: Thursday, June 27 vs. Uruguay | 9 pm ET | Group C
Ari Liljenwall -
@AriLiljenwall
Matchday US Men's National Team Copa America

Related Stories

New England trust the process, Houston’s DP conundrum & more from Matchday 22
Chile vs. Argentina: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game
Peru vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game
More News
More News
USMNT handles Bolivia with “good starting point” to Copa América
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT handles Bolivia with “good starting point” to Copa América
Christian Pulisic leads USMNT past Bolivia in Copa América opener 

Christian Pulisic leads USMNT past Bolivia in Copa América opener 
New England trust the process, Houston’s DP conundrum & more from Matchday 22
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

New England trust the process, Houston’s DP conundrum & more from Matchday 22
Chile vs. Argentina: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

Chile vs. Argentina: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game
Peru vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

Peru vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game
Video
Video
Patrick Agyemang keeps rising for Charlotte FC
2:46
MLS Wrap-Up

Patrick Agyemang keeps rising for Charlotte FC
LA Galaxy: Supporters' Shield contenders?
2:18
MLS Wrap-Up

LA Galaxy: Supporters' Shield contenders?
New England Revolution earn "statement win" at FC Cincinnati
3:08
MLS Wrap-Up

New England Revolution earn "statement win" at FC Cincinnati
WATCH: Goals galore! High-octane LAFC crush San Jose Earthquakes
7:30

WATCH: Goals galore! High-octane LAFC crush San Jose Earthquakes