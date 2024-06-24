Christian Pulisic leads USMNT past Bolivia in Copa América opener 

The US men's national team got their 2024 Copa América campaign off to a strong start, topping Bolivia 2-0 at AT&T Stadium on the strength of two first-half goals.

AC Milan star Christian Pulisic factored into both US goals, scoring the first shortly after the match kicked off before assisting on Folarin Balogun's tally just before halftime.

The USMNT got off to a dream start, opening the scoring just three minutes into the match through Pulisic. The US captain uncorked a highlight-reel strike following a shorter corner kick routine, dispatching a curling finish past Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra.

That lead doubled in the 44th minute, this time via a Pulisic-led counterattack. Balogun provided the finishing touch, converting to the far post after collecting Pulisic's layoff.

Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner made three saves in goal for the US, as Gregg Berhalter's group also managed to record a clean sheet.

Goals

3' - USA - Christian Pulisic | WATCH

44' - USA - Folarin Balogun | WATCH

Three Things