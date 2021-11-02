"Chills and goosebumps": Jordan Morris makes long-awaited Seattle Sounders return

The moment Jordan Morris and the Seattle Sounders had long awaited finally arrived. The homegrown attacking star stood by the fourth official in a steady Seattle rain while an adoring Lumen Field crowd roared for their favorite son.
After missing the entire season to date following his second ACL surgery, Morris made his anticipated 2021 debut in the 60th minute of a 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy Monday night.
While it was Morris’ first match of 2021, it was also the first time he’s played in front of the Seattle faithful since March 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had limited such occasions last year, then he went on loan to the Championship's Swansea City before getting injured.
“I’ve said this a few times, but that’s kind of the moment that you think about when you go through a long recovery, is that moment you’re stepping back out on the field and hearing the fans and getting to play again,” Morris said after the match. “Definitely some chills and goosebumps going onto the field, but my thought process was what can I do to help the team win and try and come on and bring energy and make a difference. It produced a special moment.”
Throughout Morris’ recovery process, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer was in his ear about what it would be like when he finally stepped onto the field. Schmetzer urged the 25-year-old homegrown to not expect perfection but to work hard and utilize his strength to stretch defenses.
That message didn’t change, even if his position on the field did in the Sounders’ 3-4-2-1 formation. In that sense, Morris’ first 30 minutes went as expected.
“I felt like my speed was there,” Morris said. “Obviously the touch isn’t, the fitness will come as I play in more games. But it just felt good to get back out there.”
It wasn't a storybook debut; Morris didn’t come on and score the late winner. But it provided a good starting point heading into Decision Day at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sunday (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, where they're guaranteed a 13th straight postseason berth and home game.
"It’s been a long process, long year for myself personally," the US men's national team forward said. "So to be back out there in that environment, I mean also it’s been also almost two years since I played in front of fans. That was a special moment. I’m just grateful to be back playing with the team and obviously not the result we wanted but we got to push forward."