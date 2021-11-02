"Chills and goosebumps": Jordan Morris makes long-awaited Seattle Sounders return

While it was Morris’ first match of 2021, it was also the first time he’s played in front of the Seattle faithful since March 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had limited such occasions last year, then he went on loan to the Championship's Swansea City before getting injured.

“I’ve said this a few times, but that’s kind of the moment that you think about when you go through a long recovery, is that moment you’re stepping back out on the field and hearing the fans and getting to play again,” Morris said after the match. “Definitely some chills and goosebumps going onto the field, but my thought process was what can I do to help the team win and try and come on and bring energy and make a difference. It produced a special moment.”