Chile's Unión Española announce arrival of Nashville attacker Rodrigo Piñeiro

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Unión Española announced Saturday they have reached an "agreement in principle" with Nashville SC attacker Rodrigo Piñeiro for the 2022 season, with the 22-year-old reportedly heading to the Chilean Primera División side on a season-long loan.

Piñeiro joined Nashville from Danubio FC in Uruguay’s First Division last February and was signed through the 2023 season as part of the league's U22 Initiative.

However, the Uruguayan youth international was limited to just 10 minutes in a pair of substitute appearances with Nashville in 2021 and didn’t appear in the club’s final 27 matches.

Piñeiro’s departure would be the latest move in a busy offseason for Nashville, which also declined a contract option on Designated Player forward Jhonder Cádiz, signed midfielder Sean Davis in free agency and traded defender Alistair Johnston to CF Montréal.

